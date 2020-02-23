Gareth Bale has described Eden Hazard as the best FIFA player at Real Madrid after announcing the launch his brand new esports team,'Ellevens Esports'.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Eden Hazard suffered a broken ankle against Levante on Saturday.

The 29-year-old attacker limped out of the fixture after 67 minutes of the fixture, which was just his second back after a previous three-month absence


In a statement released by the club, it was confirmed: “Eden Hazard has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula by the Real Madrid medical department. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

The distal fibula is the most common bone to be broken in the ankle and typically takes a recovery time of three to four months, throwing the former Chelsea star’s participation at Euro 2020 into doubt.

