<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard has admitted that moving to Real Madrid was always part of his “plan” but has insisted that he hasn’t set any specific goals for his time in Spain.

Hazard left Chelsea over the summer to join Los Blancos in a deal worth €100m.

The Belgian has had to wait to make his debut for Zinedine Zidane’s side following injury, but finally did so at the weekend in a win over Levante.

And Hazard has revealed just why he decided to make the switch to LaLiga.

“It was in my plans. When I was at Chelsea, I already knew that my dream was to play for this club someday.” he told their official website.

“I hadn’t expected to play seven years at Chelsea, but in the end everything went well and I had the chance to win something every year. I think that’s why I stayed there so long. Now it’s a dream for me to be here and I hope to make the most of it.

“I think it was the fact that the cub is recognised in France and because Zidane played at Real Madrid when I started my football career. So, for me, it was ‘the club’. Then there is the white shirt and the Bernabéu, which is the best stadium.

“On top of that, when I was a child I supported Real Madrid, so I also wanted to come for that reason.”

Asked if he had any specific ambitions for the upcoming season, Hazard gave a vague response.

No. I have always worked on the basis of just working hard on the pitch.

“Of course, when you are at a club like this you need to win and you have to score. But I have always behaved in the same way and that is what I will still try to do. I try to have as much fun as possible on the field and I know that if I do that, the results will come.

“At this great club I want to try to make people see me more, win games and score goals. It’s a bit like what I did at Chelsea, but I will try to do it again at Real Madrid and better if possible.”

Hazard is in line to start when Real Madrid take on Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.