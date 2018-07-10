Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard, has admitted that it would be a “dream” come true if he plays for the reigning European Champions Real Madrid as speculations over his future at Stamford Bridge continue.

Hazard has inspired Belgium to a place in the World Cup semi-finals for the second time since 1986, with his side taking on France in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Madrid have been consistently linked with a move for the 27-year-old, as the LaLiga giants also prepare to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who is reportedly close to joining Serie A champions Juventus.

“Does Real make me dream less without Zidane? Zidane is someone special, it’s true, but I think Real is everyone’s dream,” Hazard told beIN SPORTS.

“Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey [of Madrid] is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay.

“For now, it’s the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer.”