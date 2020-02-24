<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Eddie Nketiah has revealed what he told Bukayo Saka immediately he replaced the injured Sead Kolasinac, in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Everton at the Emirates in Sunday’s Premier League game.

Saka who was on the substitute bench was forced to come in and replace Kolasinac just under 20 minutes into the first half.

Saka then delivered a perfect cross from the left which Nketiah finished off to cancel out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s early goal for Everton.

And speaking on his goal created by Saka, Nketiah told arsenal. com: “It’s great. Like I said you’ve just got to keep getting in there and I was confident that after Baka put in a great ball I’d be able to get on the end of it and thankfully it went in.

“Bukayo’s in great form. I think he’s got a wonderful delivery and we’re quite close off the pitch. I told him when he gets in there make sure he bends it in and I’ll make sure I’m on the end of it. We linked up well today (Sunday) and it’s great that it came off and we got a goal from it.

“I just want to keep improving day in and day out and I have a real hunger to learn and I want to keep improving and keep challenging for a place to try and start games, play games. I’m here, I believe in myself and I want to be in the team so I will just keep working hard in each situation I am put in.”





And on competing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the nine position, Nketiah said: “It’s great, they’re really good guys off the field and obviously top strikers. I just try to focus on myself and learn from them, see the things they do well and try to take from it and improve. They’re always willing to give advice and talk to me whenever I need it.

“It’s great to have two great strikers to learn from. I’m just trying to improve every day and listen to the people around me, my family and coaches, really improve, take each day as it comes and get better.

“Laca is a mature lad and a great player. He did well in the last game he played and he always tries to encourage me. He has been a young player in my position as well so he knows what it is like, there are no hostilities he’s just always looking to help and improve and it shows the maturity he has.

“He has had a great career so all I can do is take the advice he gives me and try and implement it in my game and do what I do best.”