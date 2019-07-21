<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eddie Nketiah took centre stage once again as Arsenal beat Fiorentina in Charlotte on Saturday.

Unai Emery urged his young players to take their opportunities during pre-season and that has certainly been the case.

Arsenal – fielding yet another inexperienced side – were bright from the off and went ahead after 15 minutes.

Sead Kolašinac stormed down the left and found Nketiah alone in the box, who was typically composed to fire past Pietro Terracciano.

Both sides made changes for the second half, but it was Nketiah again who found the net, finishing smartly after unselfish play from Alexandre Lacazette.

La Viola were surprisingly disappointing following their confidence boosting win against Chivas, rarely troubling Emiliano Martínez in the Gunners goal.

Joe Willock then made it three after another assist from Lacazette, with the 19-year-old already making his case to feature next season.

All in all, it was another impressive workout for Arsenal while Fiorentina head back to the drawing board.