Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe has moved to distance himself from speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy at Arsenal.

Howe has long been linked with a move away from Bournemouth in recent times, with the 42-year-old impressing on the South Coast as he continues to keep the club punching above their weight in the Premier League.

Arsenal‘s decision to sack Unai Emery on Friday morning has again intensified speculation that Howe could leave, whilst the uncertainty surrounding Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini at Everton and West Ham respectively has also seen Howe’s name muted as a potential replacement.

Despite the links Howe has moved to distance himself from the reports, insisting he remains committed to his current role at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Tottenham.

“I always say it (managerial speculation) is definitely not distracting for me. I shelter myself from any kind of news that doesn’t influence the team I am preparing to play,” said Howe.

“I always say if I am linked, or my players are linked, with other clubs, then that has to be flattering and viewed as a good thing.

“But I spend no time focusing on those things. All week it has been about preparing for Tottenham.”

Bournemouth travel to Tottenham hotspur this weekend looking to continue their strong start to the season. The Cherries currently sit 11th in the Premier League, one point and one place behind this weekend’s opponents.

Arsenal have been linked with Carlo Ancelotti, Max Allegri and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo as potential replacements for Emery.