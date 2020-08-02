



Eddie Howe has left Bournemouth after eight years in charge at the club.

The decision comes on the back of the Cherries’ relegation from the Premier League last weekend.

He leaves by mutual consent and via a statement to the club’s website, admitted it was the hardest decision of his career.

Eddie Howe has left #afcb by mutual consent. It's been an unbelievable journey, thank you so much for the memories Eddie ❤️ https://t.co/SCVnCkbSpy — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 1, 2020



“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager, this decision – made together with the club – is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” Howe wrote in an open letter to fans.

“However, although the affection and love I have for this football club will always remain, we collectively feel that now is the right time for the club to go in a new direction.

“Our journey together over the past decade has quite simply been an incredible one and I feel immense pride at what we’ve achieved together in that time.”

The Englishman also confirmed he has no intention of pursuing a new role at this time.