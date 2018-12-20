Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has played down the prospect of in-form striker Callum Wilson leaving the club during the January transfer window, amid reported interest from several Premier League sides, including Chelsea.

Wilson, 26, who has scored eight goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season and made his England debut last month, played in Bournemouth’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

On the eve of the Stamford Bridge tie, assistant coach Gianfranco Zola hinted that Wilson was of “interest” to Chelsea, saying he had all the attributes “to go a long way.”

Howe said after the game at Stamford Bridge: “Callum’s our player and very, very focused on us. I think you could see that with his performance.”

When asked whether there was any scenario in which Wilson could be sold in January, Howe replied: “Not from my perspective, no.”

Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping for a positive result after six defeats in seven matches has seen them slip to 11th place.