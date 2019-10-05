<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tyronne Ebuehi has been called up to the squad to face at the National Stadium, Singapore, on October 13.

The 23-year-old replaces Kenneth Omeruo, who got injured while on club duty with in .

Ebuehi makes a return to the Super Eagles fold for the first time since the 2018 Fifa World Cup, where he featured in the 2-0 victory over, replacing Brian Idowu in the second half.

He joined Portuguese giants from Dutch club ADO Den Haag ahead of the 2018-19 season, but missed the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season.

He returned to action during pre-season this summer, but suffered a muscle injury which ruled him out for two weeks when the season proper kicked off. He has been limited to just 45 minutes of action with the Benfica reserves.

The Haarlem-born player was an unused substitute in the Eagles 5-0 bashing of Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup.

Ebuehi made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly with Togo in June 2017, and has gone on to make eight appearances.