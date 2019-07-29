<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has reacted after back-to-back pre-season friendly for Benfica in 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday night at the Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

The 23-year-old made a second-half substitute appearance 17 minutes from time after replacing Alex Grimaldo in the highly entertaining encounter with former Morocco and QPR forward Adel Taarabt scored the only goal in the tie.

Ebuehi joined Benfica last year on a free transfer after impressing performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but former ADO Den Haag star damage ligament during pre-season against with Juventus saw him spend 340 days on the sidelines.

Nigeria international earlier featured in the 3-0 friendly win against Mexican side, Guadalajara told Benfica website after the match: “It was a good preseason game, everyone has to be fit for the new season, and this is a big tournament where great teams are present,”

“I played a little, but I think well, it was 20 minutes, and for me it’s step by step. I was injured a year [ago] and I have to stay calm. I am happy to be back, I already missed playing football and I am happy to be back in the team.”

On his readiness to play 90 minutes after that long injury-induced layoff, Ebuehi says he is close to doing just that but certainly not in a hurry.

“I feel like I’m close, but I can’t rush things, and the important thing is to stay calm because it was a very serious injury. Of course, I want to play [in the Super Cup]. I know I can play, but as I said, I have to stay calm and you’ll soon see. I know everything will go well and everything will be as before.

“The fans are fantastic and they motivate the whole team, me too. Benfica is a great club, I was expecting, but it’s fantastic!,” Ebuehi concluded.

Benfica have now rounded off their pre-season games for the 2019-2020 campaign and will now shift attention to Sunday’s Portuguese Super Cup clash against Sporting Lisbon which will hold at the Estádio Do Algarve.