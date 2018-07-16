Nigeria defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, says he is ready to work hard and earn a regular playing berth at Portuguese club, Benfica.

Ebuehi, 22, linked up with Benfica in May following the expiration of his contract with Dutch club, ADO Den Haag.

The right-back only joined his new teammates in their pre-season training last week.

“The coach (Rui Vitoria) told me what he actually want from me which is to work hard and make myself important for the team,” Ebuehi told reporters on Monday at Benfica’s training base in St. George’s Park, England.

“I have to work hard, train well and we’ll see what happens next. Being in the first team is my main goal, but I have to work hard in training.”

Ebuehi who featured in one game for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia also reckos that he face a tough battle to earn a starting spot in the team due to the quality of players available to the gaffer.

“The quality of my teammates is way above my previous club where I played, but it’s what I expected, because Benfica is a great club and has a lot of good players,” he added.

It’s something that will help me be a better player.

Despite the enormity of the task before him, the young defender says that he has enjoyed his stay at the club since arriving for pre-season training.

“Being here is a dream come true, it’s great to be in such a great club,” he declared.

“Everything is going very well, it’s a good experience. We’re working hard and it’s a different reality.

He also talks about his quality which he hopes will help him cement a place in the team.

“Speed ​​is one of my weapons. I am strong in defence, good in one by one duels and very strong and fast too. For a right-back, I am an offensive player,” Ebuehi revealed.