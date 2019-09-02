<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria U23 national team player Ebube Duru has stated that the team is preparing very well ahead of coming weekend’s CAF Africa U23 qualifying tie between Nigeria and Sudan in Khartoum.

Duru speaking in a chat with newsmen said the game is a crucial tie for the team and this is not lost on the players who understand the importance of the game on Nigeria’s AFCON U23 position as well as the football event of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo Japan.

“We’re preparing very well because it’s a very crucial game for us, we win that match now and we qualify for the AFCON U23 and the Olympics game.

It’s a very crucial game, we’re working hard especially for me I am trying to work hard to improve on my game so that come the first leg in Sudan, we make sure we come out for the maximum 3points so that when they come to Nigeria, we just wrap it up and qualify for the AFCON and the Olympic games football event.”