Lobi Stars defender Ebube Duru says his team’s new find form is down to hard work and determination to succeed.

Lobi Stars began this season’s Nigeria professional football league with a disappointed 3-1 loss to Plateau United in Jos, but bounced back to an impressive 4-0 win over Delta Force in match day two.

The Pride of Benue produced of the week in the match day, when they thrashed Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

While reflecting on the team’s impressive run of form , Ebube Duru in an exclusive interview with brila.net said the team held important meeting after the defeat.

The left back revealed that the head Coach encourage the boys to to put the loss behind them and show their character in subsequent matches.

“The first game against Plateau United we lost 3-1, It was a bad day for the team, although i wasn’t involved”.

“We came back to Makurdi and the coach told us to show what we are made of in subsequent matches.”

“We trained hard and we got the results against Delta Force, now we beat Kano Pillars away from home”.

The defender however added that the team will look to build on the recent success and get more wins in coming matches .

“It has been a great a great turn around for us and i believe more victories are coming for us either home or away matches.” He concluded.