Lobi stars defender Ebube Duru has stated that the Makurdi based side are ready to reclaim top spot in the NPFL ahead of today’s rescheduled NPFL game against Enugu Rangers in Makurdi.

Duru speaking in a chat with brila.net said the game will no doubt be hard but it’s one they are set for and sure of victory on many grounds.

Duru added that Lobi stars will ensure they continue their record of always beating Rangers in Makurdi and been a game against the former side of their coach Gbenga Ogunbote.





“We have every chance to get to the top but the fact is Rangers have not been able to get a result here in Makurdi.

“Though we know that they are having a good form now but we as well are having a good form and we are playing against the former side of our coach Ogunbote.

“So it’s going to be a hard match, it has always been a hard match but we are coming out with a victory because we are fully prepared.”