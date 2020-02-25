<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lobi stars defender Ebube Duru has stated that he is sure the Makurdi based side will reclaim top spot in the NPFL after dropping down to third on the league table.

Duru speaking in a chat with newsmen said the league is a marathon and that Lobi stars will still get back their once impressive form.

The home based Super Eagles player revealed that losing some of their quality players to transfers affected the team and has seen the team lately trying to gel into a compact unit.





“It’s a marathon league, we’ve just played week 20 so there are more games to play, yea though the pressure is there, four of our players had offers and to rebuild the team again for the team to get back to how we were before.

So we need to start working hard together with those new players. The result we are getting now is not the result we wanted but we know as time goes on, we are going to come back to that first position.”