Following Sunday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers now boast of three players with at least 10 goals in a single season.

Eberechi Ebere is among the trio alongside Nakhi Wells and Jordan Hugills, who was at the double against the Swans.

The 2003-04 season was the last time the Superhoops had at three players with at least 10 goals in a season.

So far, QPR have scored 52 goals with the trio shouldering most of the goalscoring responsibilities.

For Eze who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United, he accounts for 10 goals and six assists in 26 Championship appearances.

Having scaled Swansea City’s hurdle, they travel to Griffin Park for Saturday’s league clash against promotion-chasing Brentford.