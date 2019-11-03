<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eberechi Eze was on parade for Queens Park Rangers but failed to save his team from going down to Leeds United at Elland Road in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 21-year-old who reportedly told Nigeria to exclude him from the squad that will face the Squirrels Benin Republic and Lesotho in 2021 AFCON qualifiers played all 90 minutes of the game.

Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison scored both goals for Leeds United to condemn Rangers to ninth on the table from 15 matches.

Meanwhile Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa praised his side for how they control Eze and his teammates through out the encounter.

“He is a left-winger that gives so much energy to the Leeds team and it seemed like he was all over the park against QPR.

“He did a lot of effort. He played on the left side, full-back, midfielder, winger. He defended and attacked as well. He scored the second goal and gave the pass for the first goal and he ran in the corridor a lot, attacking and defending,” Bielsa said.