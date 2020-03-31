<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze has been included in the Championship Team of the Season for U-23.

The list which was published on Infogol’s Twitter is for players under the age of 23 years.

Also on the list is Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Eze, 21, has been one of the outstanding players in the Skybet Championship this season.





He has notched up 12 goals provided eight assists in 39 games in all competitions this campaign.

His impressive performance has seen him being linked with Premier League clubs among which include Tottenham Hotspur.

Former England international Les Ferdinand hinted Eze could be in line for Three Lions call-up.