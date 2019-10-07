<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian-born players Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were on target for QPR in their 4-2 hammering of Blackburn Rovers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Osayi-Samuel started the flurry of goals as his pass was met by Nahki Wells for Rangers’ opener at the half hour mark.

Eze then doubled the lead in the 49th minute for his 4th goals in 11 league appearances.

Bradley Dack’s 57th-minute penalty gave Blackburn hope but Bright Osayi-Samuel restored Rangers’ two-goal advantage 3 minutes later to open his Championship account.

Jordan Hugil then got the the 4th goal in the 77th minute and Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong stoppage-time goal meant the game will end in a 4-2 victory for Mark Warburton’s men.

Eze, a former England U-20 team player and onetime Millwall youth team forward, has been in fine form for QPR this season.

Meanwhile, Osayi-Samuel who won Queens Park Rangers Young Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season has featured for Rangers in the League for the 8th time this season.