<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze has been named in Sky Bet Championship team of the week following his impressive performance in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Preston North End.

Eze scored both goals as QPR ended a run of seven league games without a win.

He put them ahead on 17 minutes and doubled their lead with a penalty midway through the second half.

Leeds United goalkeeper, Kiko Casilla also make the team along with defenders; Connor Oglivie (Gilllingham), Aaron Martin (Exeter City FC) and Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United).

Liam Feeney who plays for Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion’s Matheus Pereira, Jarrod Bowen of Hull City and Eze are the four midfielders that made selection.

The three forwards are; Sheffield Wednesday’s Steven Fletcher, Swindon Town’s Jerry Yates and Wimbledon striker Marcus Forss.