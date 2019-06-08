<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ebere Eze claimed an assist in England Under-20’s dramatic defeat to Chile on Friday night.

Eze ends Toulon campaign with assist

The QPR youngster played 75 minutes of the Young Lions’ final Toulon tournament outing, which ultimately ended in disappointment courtesy of two quick-fire goals in Fos-sur-Mer.

Paul Simpson’s side – who couldn’t progress having lost both of their first two Group A outings – led after Joe Willock tucked away Eze’s corner on the stroke of half-time.

Eze was withdrawn 15 minutes from time with England still in front, but there was to be a late twist following his departure.

Ignacio Jara’s 87th-minute equaliser leveled proceedings before Chile snatched an unlikely victory at the death courtesy of Marc Guehi’s winner in stoppage time.