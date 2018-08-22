East Bengal have withdrawn their offer for Kano Pillar FC striker Muhammad Gambo due to a delay in the issuance of the player’s Professional Employment Visa.

On August 19, the club had announced that they have reached an agreement with the 30-year-old Nigerian international.

The official statement from the club read, “Quess East Bengal FC (QEBFC) today announced the withdrawal of its offer to Nigerian international footballer and prolific striker, Gambo Muhammad, due to prolonged delay in the issuance of his Professional Employment VISA as per procedures of the Indian Embassy in Nigeria. This decision has been taken keeping the best interests of Quess East Bengal FC fans and supporters in mind. Earlier this week, Gambo Muhammad was signed by QEBFC for the 2018-19 football season.”

The Red and Golds had made their acquisition of Gambo public last week but when contacted by newsmen, the player had a different story to tell. The 2013 Confederations Cup player even claimed that the visa issue cited by East Bengal had no truth to it.

”I am okay in the Nigerian league and (I am) not considering the Indian league after consulting with my family. I never signed any contract with East Bengal and the visa issue is not true,” Gambo said..

Kano Pillars FC chairman Tukur Babangida told Goal that the club is not aware of Gambo’s whereabouts and that he still has a contract with the club.

Babangida said, “Well, I don’t know his whereabouts, Kano Pillars are not aware of his move before he has finished his contract with us. We wish him all the best.”