Ex-Eaglets stiker Wisdom Ubani moves to Croatian club Lokomotiv Zagreb

9 seconds ago
Kelechukwu Chukwunosike
Erstwhile Golden Eaglets forward Wisdom Ubani has linked up with Croatian club Locomotiv Zagreb.

Ubani is the second Nigerian at the club with striker Ibrahim Aliyu Bravo already a key member of the squad.

The young striker featured for Nigeria at the Africa U-17 Nations Cup and the FIFA World Cup.

He has also represented the country at the U-20 level.

“I am very happy to sign for NK Lokomotiva Zagreb,” the former Giant Brillars player said.

“It is a very good step, with a lot of hard work to be done to continue to improve my game.”

