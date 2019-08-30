<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Golden Eaglets’ defensive stalwart, Halilu Lukman Zakari, has hinted about his desire to feature for the national U-23 team, otherwise known as the Olympic Eagles after he recently sealed a five-year contract with Real Betis.

The youngster, who was previously with Latvian side FK Metta, said the move to the Spanish LaLiga side would be an opportunity for him to reunite with former teammates with whom he won the FIFA U-17 World Cup four years ago in Chile.

“I feel very happy and excited to move to Spain and to this wonderful club called Real Betis,” stated the 20-year-old who was blooded at Kaduna-based Unity Football Academy. “This is good for my career and it is interesting that the colour of Real Betis which is green and white is the same with that of my county and I’m really happy to be here.”

The Edo State-born defender who made several Latvian Virsliga Teams-of-the–Week while at FK Metta, would start off his career in Spain with Real Betis’ youth set up.

He was of the view that the expected training regimen at Seville-based outfit would bolster his confidence as he bid for a place in the Olympic Eagles now jostling for a ticket to Tokyo 2020 Football Tournament.

“I have been following the U-23 build-up and I’m also waiting and hopefully, I would be given the chance to show what I can do again in the national team colours,” he said.

“I always enjoy wearing the green and white colours of Nigeria; so I’m eagerly waiting for a call up for the U-23 team.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles and Olympic Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze, who has been a sensation with Villarreal, has tipped Zakari to excel at Real Betis, adding the defender has all it takes to succeed at his new club.

“I think Halilu would learn and grow more here in Spain,” the Villarreal forward. “Betis is a very good club here in Spain and this is a good transfer for him and from my experience with him in the U-17 national team, he has everything to succeed here in Spain.”