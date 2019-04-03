<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chief Coach of the Nigeria Golden Eaglets Manu Garba has confirmed his preparedness ahead of the MRI test to be conducted on his players before the 2019 U-17 African Cup of Nations.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Garba said he has over 25 players in camp should any of his highly rated players fall victim of the MRI test.

The Golden Eaglets who had won the competition twice in 2001 and 2007 will have their hands full against host Nation in the opening game of the tournament on April 14, while they lock horns with Uganda on the 17th before the final group game with Angola on 20th.

The competition will be played between April 14 to 28 and the last four teams will represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru later in 2019.