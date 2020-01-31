<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles striker Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has hailed Leicester city forward Kelechi Iheanacho after a string of good performance from the player who also got himself frozen out of the national team for below par display.

Chukwu-Ndukwe speaking in a chat while taking a look at in fo Nigerian players also urged Lille Metropole of France forward Victor Oshihmen to continue to work hard and improve his statistics even if his team is struggling.





He added that the hard work is all that is needed from the Nigerian players ahead of national team duties.

“One player does not make a team, they may be having a difficult time at Lille but you have to work hard too to be playing well so that your statistics can look very good even if your team is struggling. So he just have to keep working hard.

“Kelechi has learnt his lesson you can see how fit he is now, he is fast on the ball and he is doing well now.”