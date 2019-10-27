<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria winger Victor Moses returned to action for Fenerbahce on Saturday in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Konyaspor.

It was a perfect return for Moses who has been out of action since the opening day of the season, as he featured for 81 minutes in his side’s 5-1 win over their visitors.

The former Wigan Athletic youngster was impressive for the Ersun Yanal’s men, before he was replaced by Alper Potuk with Fenerbahce already leading 4-1.

Garry Rodrigues, Mathias Jorgensen and Serdar Aziz’s own goal put Fenerbahce 3-0 within 20 minutes.

Ozan Tufan reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 28th minutes, while Luiz Gustavo and Vedat Muriqi scored late on the second half of the game to make it 5-1.

It’s only Victor Moses’s second game of the season and the player looks set to return to his parent Club Chelsea at the end of the season.