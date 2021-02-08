



Nigeria’s 1980 Nations Cup winner, Henry Nwosu, has said he will like to see former Manchester United forward, Odion Jude Ighalo, returning to Super Eagles at the discretion of the national team coach.

Although, Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, had revealed that Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker could be welcomed back anytime.

The 31-year-old Ighalo called it quit with international football after helping the Super Eagles to win bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.





Reacting to the proposed come-back, the former Super Eagles Assistant coach said Ighalo still has the will and power to return to the Super Eagles because he is still actively involved in the game.

“Ighalo can still carry his legs. He is not injured and everything is working for him. At least, he needs regular playing time which he would get with this Saudi Arabian team and above all, it depends on the coach on why he still wants him and what he wants him to do in the national team. Everything lies on Rohr’s table now”, Nwosu said.