Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has congratulated his French club Lille for securing their status in the Ligue 1 with one game remaining this season.

Lille beat visiting Dijon 2-1 on Saturday which guarantees them top flight football next season.

The win saw them move up to 15th place on 38 points, four points away from the drop zone in the 20-team Ligue 1 table, which means they cannot be relegated anymore.

Reacting to Lille survival, Enyeama took to Twitter to express his delight.

“Bravoo Lille, you have done well. Next season, Ligue 1 football for the city. Bravooo a vous,” the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner wrote on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile Enyeama has not made a single appearance for Lille this season due to injury.

He however featured for Lille B side (the second team of his French Ligue 1 club Lille) in the French fourth-tier Championnat National 2 to get back to fitness.

He is in the final year of his contract at Lille and could be on his way out of the club this summer.