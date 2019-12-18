Former Nigeria international Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has urged players of the Super Eagles to continue to work hard and impress at club level because the gains are what is currently been enjoyed at the senior national team.

Former Nigeria left-winger, Garba Lawal Chindo has stated that he can’t handpick a single Nigerian player who was outstanding and exceptional in the outgoing year, 2019.

According to Mr. Lawal, ‘Nigeria is full of talented young players but he is unable to name a player who carried the weight of the Eagles team in 2019, Garba said.

”Football is teamwork, a player can’t play the whole eleven position on the pitch of play, he must have a support somewhere, I think we have a lot of young talented players this year, so, I can’t single out any player for me I think that the little success from 2019 came as a result of teamwork” Lawal ended.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories