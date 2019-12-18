Former Nigeria left-winger, Garba Lawal Chindo has stated that he can’t handpick a single Nigerian player who was outstanding and exceptional in the outgoing year, 2019.
According to Mr. Lawal, ‘Nigeria is full of talented young players but he is unable to name a player who carried the weight of the Eagles team in 2019, Garba said.
”Football is teamwork, a player can’t play the whole eleven position on the pitch of play, he must have a support somewhere, I think we have a lot of young talented players this year, so, I can’t single out any player for me I think that the little success from 2019 came as a result of teamwork” Lawal ended.
