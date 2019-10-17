<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Home-based Super Eagles land in Lagos ahead of the Saturday’s 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) must-win qualifying second leg clash against the Hawks of Togo at Agege Stadium.

Nigerian coach Imama Amapakabo has named strong 20 players for the encounter as they look to overturn a 4-1 embarrassing defeat last month at the Stade de Kegue in Lome and the overall winners will advance to the tournament in Cameroon in June.

Amapakabo called up Heartland keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who opted out of the WAFU Nations Cup in Senegal so as to be part of the Super Eagles friendly against Brazil in Singapore but the coach has also kept faith with captain Mfon Udoh, who struggled for form at the WAFU Cup and was even sent off.

New additions to the 20-man squad include Ifeanyi Nweke, Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars), Ifeanyi Anaemena (Enyimba) and Anthony Shamanga (Enugu Rangers) along with Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United) in Togo showdown.

Nigeria finished as first runner-up at the last edition of the African Nations Championship staged by Morocco early last year must beat Togo three unreplied goals to qualify for the championship slated for Cameroon next year

Saturday’s match at the Agege Stadium will kick off by 4 pm.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland), Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists)

Defenders: John Lazarus, Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars), Olisa Ndah (Remo Stars), Ifeanyi Anaemena, Stephen Manyo (Enyimba), Ifeanyi Nweke (Kano Pillars)

Midfielders: Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars), Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United), Anthony Shimanga, Ibrahim Olawonye (Enugu Rangers), Samuel Matthias (Akwa United), Daniel James (Plateau United)

Strikers: Sunusi Ibrahim (Nasarawa United), Mfon Udoh (Akwa United), Sikiru Alimi (Lobi Stars), Reuben Bala (Enyimba), Nyima Nwagua (Kano Pillars)