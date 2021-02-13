



Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for excluding Super Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie, from the list of players that will be representing Nigeria at the Turkish Women’s Cup.

Recall that on Thursday, the NFF released a 23-man list and shut the door on the team’s dependable striker Oparanozie on the ground that she has not been playing since a sit-in protest over unpaid bonuses and allowances at the 2019 World Cup.

In his words, NFF’s spokesman, Demola Olajire said: “Oparanozie is still part of the team’s plans, and her non-inclusion has nothing to do with that protest in France because she was not the only one involved,” Olajire told BBC.





“Selection of players is predominantly the prerogative of the coaches and not the NFF.

“She remains an important member of the women’s national side. I think she will just have to keep working on her game and, if she gets the opportunity, then push for a consistent selection.”

Reacting to the development, Oliseh described such a decision as an act of injustice meted on a senior player that has consistently given her best for the country.

“When will this “non-compos mentis” end in our football! Once again, Injustice is dealt to a superb Captain fighting for the team by the Nigerian F.A & I cannot hear her teammates speaking out or fighting for her! A very good player at that! We keep shooting ourselves in the foot.