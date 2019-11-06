Super Eagles Peter Olayinka in action for Slavia Praha during the UEFA Champions League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou

Super Eagles ace Peter Olayinka was in the thick of the action as his Czech Republic side Slavia Prague played out an impressive 0-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nuo on Tuesday night.

During the reverse fixture two weeks ago, Olayinka netted an own goal that handed Barcelona the win, but it was a different all-round performance from the Nigerian as Slavia Prague gained a valuable point in Spain.

At the last count, Olayinka, who was a thorn in the flesh of Barcelona defenders during the encounter has netted just once in four UEFA Champions League games so far.

The Nigeria international’s goal was against Serie A giants Inter Milan at San Siro in the opening group game.

Prague are placed at the bottom of the group log with just points from four matches.

In Group F other fixture, Borrusia Dortmund came from two goals deficit to beat Inter Milan 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park.

