Super Eagles ace Peter Olayinka was in the thick of the action as his Czech Republic side Slavia Prague played out an impressive 0-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nuo on Tuesday night.
During the reverse fixture two weeks ago, Olayinka netted an own goal that handed Barcelona the win, but it was a different all-round performance from the Nigerian as Slavia Prague gained a valuable point in Spain.
#Forward, Peter #Olayinka @peter_olayinka1 played 90 mins in #slaviapraha @slaviapraha hard-fought #UCL draw vs #Barcelona
—————-#BARSLA #championsleague #sportsmarketing #team9jastrong 🦅🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/f8jcAQebor
— EaglesTracker (@EaglesTrackerNG) November 5, 2019
At the last count, Olayinka, who was a thorn in the flesh of Barcelona defenders during the encounter has netted just once in four UEFA Champions League games so far.
The Nigeria international’s goal was against Serie A giants Inter Milan at San Siro in the opening group game.
Prague are placed at the bottom of the group log with just points from four matches.
In Group F other fixture, Borrusia Dortmund came from two goals deficit to beat Inter Milan 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park.