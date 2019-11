Super Eagles ace Peter Olayinka was in the thick of the action as his Czech Republic side Slavia Prague played out an impressive 0-0 against Barcelona at Camp Nuo on Tuesday night.

During the reverse fixture two weeks ago, Olayinka netted an own goal that handed Barcelona the win, but it was a different all-round performance from the Nigerian as Slavia Prague gained a valuable point in Spain.

At the last count, Olayinka, who was a thorn in the flesh of Barcelona defenders during the encounter has netted just once in four UEFA Champions League games so far.

The Nigeria international’s goal was against Serie A giants Inter Milan at San Siro in the opening group game.

Prague are placed at the bottom of the group log with just points from four matches.

In Group F other fixture, Borrusia Dortmund came from two goals deficit to beat Inter Milan 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park.