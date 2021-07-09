Dutch FA opens talks with Louis van Gaal over return to national team

Louis van Gaal has moved a step closer to returning as Netherlands coach for a third time after meeting with Dutch football association officials to discuss the job, local media reported on Friday.

The reports said the 69-year-old held talks at his home in Portugal on Thursday with KNVB directors Nico-Jan Hoogma and Eric Gudde, who are responsible for the choice of a new coach after Frank de Boer’s resignation.

De Boer resigned after their Euro 2020 last-16 defeat to Czech Republic on June 27 and the KNVB said it would move swiftly to find a replacement, with the team set to resume their World Cup qualification campaign in September.

Van Gaal, who officially retired in 2019 but stepped away from the game two years earlier after leaving Manchester United, had two previous spells at the helm of the national team.

His first stint ended in 2002 after the Dutch failed to qualify for the World Cup, but he returned for a more successful spell in 2012, guiding the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the World Cup two years later.

He also had two spells at Barcelona and won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Van Gaal told Friday’s edition of L’Equipe that it would be a great honour to be approached to coach the Dutch again, though the French newspaper said the interview had been conducted before the KNVB opened negotiations.