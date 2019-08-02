<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch-Nigerian Arnaut Danjuma joined Premier League side Bournemouth from Club Brugge on a long-term contract for a reported fee of £13.7m.

The 22-year-old who came through the PSV Eindhoven youth system before moving to Jan Breydel Stadium 2018-19 season where he scored six goals in 25 appearances in Belgium, which earned him international recognition with the Netherlands before scoring his debut last October

Danjuma becomes the fourth summer signing to arrive Vitality Stadium after Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Philip Billing but the Lagos-born told Bournemouth official website saying: “Coming to AFC Bournemouth is a really good step up for me,”

“The Premier League is a great place to play your football, especially at a club like this.

“I’m excited to be here. The last 24 hours have been a bit crazy but I’m delighted to be at the club and I’ve only heard positive things about it.

“I think the way the team plays suits my style, I like to attack and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said the club had been tracking Danjuma for “a number of years” and the player will “excite” fans.

Bournemouth have won two of their four friendlies played so far this summer, beating Brentford and AFC Wimbledon, but losing to Girona and drawing with West Brom.

Eddie Howe men have got matches against Lazio and Lyon coming up before beginning their Premier League campaign with the visit of Sheffield United to Dean Court next weekend.