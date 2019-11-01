<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dutch club Nigerian star Heerenveen SC refused to release Nigerian red-hot forward Chidera Ejuke for November U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 21-year-old former Supreme Court FC star joined De Superfriezen last summer from Norwegian side Valarenga on a four-year contract that will keep him at Abe Lenstra Stadium until at least June 2023.

Ejuke has been in scintillating form for Heerenveen after scoring four goals from 11 eleven Dutch Eredivisie this season so far as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has request for the ex-Gombe United man but the ‎Johnny Jansen side turned down the offer made by Amaju Pinick led board.

“The club said the competition is not on the FIFA calendar and as such they are not obliged to release the player.” according to a source informed SCORENigeria.

Coach Imama Amapakabo has now named 15 overseas pros and six players from the domestic league for Nigeria’s defence of the U23 AFCON championship as the top three teams of this Africa Cup of Nations will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo.