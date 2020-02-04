<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Dakkada star midfielder Osimaga Duke says the Club’s good performances in the top flight is purely down to hardwork.

Dakkada are enjoying life in the top flight league and are currently placed fourth on the log with 28 points , just one points behind third placed Rivers United.

Duke who was former on the payroll of Nasarawa United, Giwa FC and Bayelsa United said the team motivated and prepare adequately for each game.

“Our performances so far is purely down to hard work,” Duke told said.

“We put our strength into everything we do with careful preparation and dedication to the games and God gives us the grace to accomplish them.”





Duke has played league 15 matches for the Uyo based team this season and scored once, the combative midfielder said he’s delighted to help his team achieve good results.

“I feel happy because this is my first time to play in the league.

“I have played up to 15 matches and this is my first goal and I believe I will still score more to take the team to higher level,”

“Our aim is still first to remain in the league because the Nigerian league is very difficult but with the way we are going now, we want to take it to the continental places.

“I believe with our hardwork and the grace of God, we will get to the continental position,” he concluded.