Arsenal ace Alex Iwobi could well be the creative spark the Super Eagles midfield need at the World Cup, according to top football expert Dudu Orumen.

There has long remained concerns about the creativity in the Eagles engine room and the recent friendlies against England and DR Congo have further given credence to this fact.

“I will suggest getting Iwobi into midfield,” said Orumen.

“He did well there against England and has played in that position for Arsenal.

“He will be the creative force missing in that midfield.”

“There is no creativity in the midfield,” Orumen added.

“The number of midfielders going to the World Cup is rather lean and with Ogenyi Onazi and Joel Obi struggling there, it calls for concern,” Orumen argued.

“The creative talent of the Nwakali brothers is missing, just a pity that they were not on the provisional squad.

“Joel Obi, for one, is no longer the player he used to be no thanks to injuries.”

Orumen said experienced campaigners like Mikel and Elderson Echiejile remain relevant to the team in Russia.

“Mikel gives the team the required balance, he is the ultimate ambassador, while Elderson may be slowing down, but he remains a stabilizing influence for the young players in the team,” he remarked.