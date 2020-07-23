



DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to a thrilling weekend of European football action, as SuperSport broadcasts live action from the Premier League and Serie A from tomorrow through Sunday.

The weekend action in the EPL is headlined by the clash between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in a deciding England’s representatives in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

In the meantime, Chelsea’s home clash at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers will air live at 4pm on DStv SuperSport 4 and GOtv SuperSport Select 2.

Elsewhere, the pick of Serie A matches this weekend is the clash between Milan and Atalanta at the iconic San Siro tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the Rossoneri are in a scrap to finish in the top six and qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League, while Atalanta – the great entertainers of Italian football in recent times – are already safe in the knowledge that they will return to the UEFA Champions League next term.





The match will air live at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 9 and GOtv SuperSport Select 5.

Fans of African football will keep a keen eye out for the clash of Napoli and Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday 25. The match which will air at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5, will see Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly come up against exciting Ivorian forward Jeremie Boga.

The round up on Sunday also features Juventus looking to underline their dominance with a home win over Sampdoria and a potential thriller between Roma and Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico – the teams’ last three meetings across all competitions have produced 17 goals.

The match will air live at 8:45pm on DStv SuperSport 9 and on GOtv SuperSport Select 5.