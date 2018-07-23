Operatives of the Department of State Services on Monday took positions in and around the Nigeria Football Federation secretariat in Abuja.

It was gathered that the DSS operatives have made the Glass House inaccessible for both staff and visitors.

It was also learnt that the DSS men taking over the NFF Secretariat was at the instance of the Presidency.

Sources revealed that a memo was last week served the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, to seek for a peaceful resolution into the ongoing impasse in the country’s football.

The Presidency was also said to have asked the Ambassador Chris Giwa board to vacate the premises until a finally resolution is reached.

The chairmanship of the football body is being contested by Giwa and Amaju Pinnick.

Giwa however got the nod of the Supreme Court.

But world football governing body, FIFA, has said it recognises only the Board headed by Pinnick.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said this during a news conference at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in Russia on July 15, 2018.