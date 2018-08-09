Men of the Department for State Services (DSS) have returned to the office of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja.

Yesterday they withdrew allowing the Chris Giwa group to return to the Glasshouse, as the NFF office is known.

The reason for their return was not immediately known, officials said.

There has been a raging debate as to on whose orders the DSS operatives have been deployed to the NFF.

Sports minister Solomon Dalung has insisted they are not at the NFF office on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing their invasion of the office as “impunity overstretched” as there is a subsisting court order, which does not recognise Amaju Pinnick and his group.

However, the Amaju Pinnick group, who used the DSS to return to office, insisted they are acting on the orders of President Buhari.

They even commended the President for ensuring their presence so that Nigeria will not be banned by FIFA.