Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris said after being arrested on drunken driving charges last month that he made a mistake and that he must accept the repercussions.

Lloris is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on charges of drunken driving after being stopped by police in central London on Aug. 24 after an evening out with France teammates Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud.

He failed a breathalyser test and issued an apology for his behaviour later that day, and on Monday, he said he would keep moving forward with his career without forgetting what he had done.

“Just like every man, I have a private life. I made a mistake. I have to accept it,” Lloris told RMC Sport. “I have to stay focused on what is the most important thing, in my mind — that’s the pitch. I have the support of my family and my friends. And I still want to go out onto the pitch to enjoy myself and continue improving.”

After helping France to World Cup glory, Lloris returned to Tottenham, where he watched a number of high-profile keepers, such as Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker, change clubs.

But Lloris, who is under contract through the 2021-22 season, insisted he will not be moving.

“You don’t control everything,” he said. “I’m focused on what I do daily with Tottenham. The most important thing for me is to enjoy myself every day, whether that be at training [or learning from] my coach. … I have a very special relationship with Mauricio Pochettino. You try to contribute to the club’s success and to improve every year. I’m very happy where I am.”

Tottenham won their first three games of the Premier League season before a thigh injury kept him out of the trip to Watford.

With Michel Vorm in goal, Tottenham were beaten for the first time, but Lloris hopes he can return for the game against Liverpool on Saturday.

“Do I have a return date? Not yet,” said Lloris, who also missed France’s Nations League games against Germany and Netherlands. “We’re working hard to come back strong and as quickly as possible. There’s perhaps a chance for this weekend, but we’ll see depending on how things go this week.”