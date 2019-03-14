



Former Super Eagles goalie Dosu Joseph has submitted that Eagles national team should play more North African countries so as to understand how the Egyptians play, even as both sides are set to battle in an international friendly on the 22nd of this month.

Both Egypt and Nigeria have sealed qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and have decided to begin preparation for the tournament.

The two teams were previously in the same group in the qualification series for the 2017 AFCON and the Pharaohs edged the Super Eagles to the top spot with a 1-1 draw in Nigeria and a narrow 1-0 win in Alexandria, Egypt and went on to advance to the final of the tournament.

Speaking, Dosu added that the NFF should try and organise 3 friendly matches for the Eagles so that they can have an experience of how to cope with the weather during the AFCON in the month of June.

“The coach, Rohr is on the right track…I know for a certainty that the NFF will not relax, as they want to win the championship after helping the team qualify”.

“My advice is that they should try and organise some friendlies against North African teams so that the oplayers of the Super Eagles will know how they play before the AFCON”

“They should organise at least 1, 2, 3 friendlies in order to allow and also know how to cope with the weather, he concluded.

The game is expected on Tuesday, March 26 before the Super Eagles take on Seychelles in their final group game of the qualification series.

Nigeria and Egypt have faced off 18 times, the Super Eagles have the edge with seven wins, while the Pharaohs have five wins and they have drawn five times.