Legendary Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel has been slammed by his compatriot Dosu Joseph.

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Joseph is unhappy with’s Mikel decision to take to social media to criticise the Turkish football authority.

Mikel parted ways with Trabzonspor last month after he posted, on social media, complaints that the league should not be continuing amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Joseph, who was part of the Nigeria team at the 1996 Olympic Games in USA, has criticized the former Super Eagles captain.

“I think there is a better way to approach the problem instead of going to social media,” Joseph told Goal.





“What he said was okay but he should have not written it on social media. There is a footballers association in Turkey where he could write to and also the club’s captain.

“I feel it is not the best going on social media. We have people that employed us and there is always a code of conduct,” he added.

“I think it’s a big decision for him to end his contract. I believe it will not take him much time to get a new club because he has done so well for himself,” he continued.

“He had a very good record playing in the Premier League for Chelsea and won a lot of trophies.”

Mikel, who is a free agent, has been linked with Brazilian club Botafogo.