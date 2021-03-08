



Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has described Clemens Westerhof and Johannes Bonfrere as two of the best foreign coaches blessed with technical and tactical qualities the senior national team has ever employed.

The Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated this during an interview on an online interview programme, where he condemned the other coaches employed after them as mechanics.

Recall that after the duo of Westerhof and Bonfrere led the team to win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, the latter also helped the Dream Team 1 (Olympic Eagles) to win the 1996 Olympic Football Game.





Since that success, Nigeria has employed coaches such as Philippe Troussier, Bora Milutinovic, Thijs Libregts, Berti Vogts, Lars Lagerback, and Gernot Rohr.

Dosu said: “The best foreign coach the NFF has appointed during my era was Clemens Westerhof and Johannes Bonfrere. After these two, the rest are all mechanics,” Dosu said.

“Let’s talk about the current coach (Gernot Rohr), he has been around for five years but what has he done?

“The late Stephen Keshi was in charge of the team for three years; he won the AFCON and led the team to a round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“They are not better than the local coaches. We are waiting to see when they will win the AFCON with the Eagles.”