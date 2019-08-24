<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has applauded the exploits of the special assistant on football affairs to the Lagos State Governor, Olayinka Oni, for his dedication to grassroot football development.

Oni has been nominated for the post of a special adviser by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The former Eagles goalkeeper recounted how Oni ensured grassroot football in the last four years developed through the series of competitions he organised.

“Olayinka brought a new touch to grassroot football as special adviser to the governor on football matters,” Dosu said.

“He personally ensured that the football pitch at the Rehabilitation and Skill Acquisition Centre was grassed for quality football game.

“He made sure youth football in the state was active which paved way for most of them to join top division clubs in the Nigerian Professional Football League.”