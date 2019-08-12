<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger Tornadoes midfielder Dosso Saib believes his team can get an away win in their second leg Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Santoba FC.

Tornadoes were stunned 2-1 in their adopted home ground at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, in the first leg over the weekend.

While Dosso is pained by that home defeat, he insists that the result was not a function of how good their opponent from Conakry were, but hard luck on the part of Tornadoes instead.

“It was painful we lost at home but sincerely we played very well only that the goals did not come,” Dosso told Goal in an interview.

“Santoba for me is not a fantastic team, they were only lucky against us, I am confident that we can beat them in Conakry in the second leg.”

Going by antecedence, Dosso’s optimism is valid as Tornadoes threaded this similar path the last time they represented Nigeria on the continent in 2001.

After losing their first game in the first round of the then African Cup Winners’ Cup, Tornadoes went all the way to the quarter-final before they were ousted by Angola club Interclube.

Ahead of Santoba second leg tie billed for Friday, August 23, Tornadoes are expected back in training on Tuesday.

“We will be resuming training on Tuesday, we all know the big task ahead of us so we are ready for even extra work,” Dosso added.

If Tornadoes progress against Santoba they would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were drawn a bye in the preliminary round.