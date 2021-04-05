



Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted the club are not even considering selling Erling Haaland this summer but Jadon Sancho could leave.

Haaland’s agent was seen travelling in Spain with the player’s father last week, reportedly for talks with Barcelona and then Real Madrid.

But Dortmund, who face Manchester City on Tuesday, are under no obligation to sell the player.

“We aren’t working with a backup plan. We’ll talk about that calmly with Erling, his father, and his agent Mino Raiola. We would like him to stay with us, to convince and score goals with BVB next season,” Watzke told DAZN.





“There’s no alternative plan.”

Haaland has scored 33 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season but Dortmund still look set to miss out on a place in the top four and next season’s Champions League.

Those two things have attracted interest from around Europe.

There has been less talk about Jadon Sancho’s future this year but the playmaker, currently injured, could leave if Dortmund receive a big bid.

“Should we receive an extraordinary offer, then we will sit down with the player and the agent, like we always do,” Watzke confirmed.

Sancho will be absent as Dortmund travel to his former club this week.