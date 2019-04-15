<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MK Dons have issued a statement saying they are supporting midfielder Chuks Aneke, who was the victim of an alleged racist tweet following the club’s 2-1 defeat to Tranmere on Saturday.

Tranmere say the club are aware of a racist social media post, which they have referred to the police, and will provide with full assistance to any investigation.

The Merseyside club say they have “zero tolerance of hate crime”, and will issue bans to any fans found to be involved following the police, and their own investigations.

Aneke’s club’s statement, said: “MK Dons is aware of a racist social media post, made on Sunday 14 April, which was directed at one of our players, Chuks Aneke.

“Needless to say, the club is appalled at the nature of this totally disgusting and unacceptable post. The individual responsible must be held to account and we will play our part in working towards that outcome.

“Like many in the game, MK Dons are distressed by the increasing number of racism incidents which are sadly, and once again, tarnishing football.

“As well as providing Chuks with whatever support he needs, we will continue to work with our players, our supporters, and all those in football, as well as others in society, so that together we can eradicate all forms of discrimination from our game.”

Tranmere’s statement, issued on Sunday, said: “The club were made aware of a racist social media post which we have already referred to the police, and we shall provide them with all of the assistance they require to investigate the matter.

“In addition, we have already commenced our own enquiries, and in the event that the racist comment involves one or more of our fans, we shall not hesitate to issue the appropriate bans.

“We have a record of zero tolerance of hate crime and such behaviour has no place in our club or in football.

“Until the police investigation and our own enquiries have been completed, the club will be making no further comment.”