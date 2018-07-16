Two Associate Professors at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Monday congratulated France for emerging winners of the World Cup in Russia.

France beat Croatia 4-2 on Sunday at the just concluded tournament held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Chuka Chukwube, Associate Professor of Russia Language said that he was happy with France’s victory from a competition he described as “very interesting from the onset.”

Chukwube said that he supported France at the finals because of the many black players of African descent that made up the team.

“The world cup has been very dramatic and entertaining since it started with countries who paraded big stars being knocked out at the early stages.

“France deserved to win because they had a complete representation of the human race in their team.

“They had a lot of talented black players who rose to the occasion and delivered in terms of ball control, strategy and netting goals.

“Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe were exceptional and played a major role to the opportunities that led to the goals, ” the professor said.

Also, Boniface Igbeneghu, Associate Professor of French Language commended Croatia for getting to the finals for the first time in the history of the World Cup.

Igbeneghu said that the Croatians played well but were no match for the superior prowess of the French team which had different races from different countries.

“I was confident all along that France will emerge winners of the World Cup; the French team played beautifully well and defended their quarter from conceding unnecessary goals.

“I congratulate them for a well-deserved victory, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Jemike Okoroji, a French lecturer with Alliance Française said that the victory would be memorable for France that last won the World Cup 20 years ago.